Vegan Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is the Cruelty-Free Shmear of Our Wildest Dreams

While options for plant-based butter and plant-based cheese has become increasingly abundant with the progression of the vegan movement, the selection of cream cheese is still limited.

Yes, smaller vegan brands such as Miyoko's and Kite Hill have released dairy-free iterations of the spread. But no major brands like Land O' Lakes, which has produced vegan versions of its beloved butter, have attempted to recreate shmear... until now. That's right — Philadelphia is releasing vegan cream cheese.