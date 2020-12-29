Vegan Options at Subway, From the T.L.C. Sub to the Veggie Delite

Vegan Options at Subway, From the T.L.C. Sub to the Veggie DeliteBy Stephanie Osmanski
Updated
While ordering vegetarian or vegan at Subway, the sandwich artist may be slightly taken aback — but trust us — the reaction is something you'll used to after a few years of plant-based eating. That aside, it is totally possible to eat vegan at Subway, as long as you know what to order.
Keep reading for tips on how to eat vegan at Subway.
T.L.C (Tastes Like Chicken) Sub is coming to Subway U.K.
Our New Year’s resolution is to make a plant-based Sub that tastes like chicken... 👀— Subway® UK (@SubwayUK) December 28, 2020
Subway announced its U.K. restaurants will be serving a new sub featuring vegan chicken, called the T.L.C. (Tastes Like Chicken), as per Plant-Based News. It's apparently "packed with all the delicious flavor of the original, made with a bespoke recipe designed to mimic roast chicken breast strips," as per the brand, and it can be ordered as a six-inch or Footlong Sub, a salad, or a wrap. Count us in.
The Veggie Delite is Subway's only vegan pre-made sandwich.
U.S. Subway locations offer only one fully vegan pre-made sandwich called the Veggie Delite, which consists of: lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, and red onions on 9-grain wheat bread. That's the only pre-designed, fully-vegan menu item on Subway's U.S. menus — but there are plenty of other ways to eat vegan at Subway.
Subway has a few meatless proteins, at select locations.
The falafel at Subway is in fact vegan. However, the falafel is not available at every Subway location. And while the falafel itself contains no dairy-derived ingredients, it is often advertised by being paired with a cucumber-based sauce that features dairy.
As of right now, the Vegan Patty is only available at U.K. Subway locations. Most U.S. locations do offer the Veggie Patty, though it isn't vegan. The U.K.'s vegan patty features most of the same ingredients as the Veggie Patty — mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrots, capsicum, black olives, and textured vegetable protein, while the Veggie Patty contains the milk-derived ingredient calcium caseinate.
Subways throughout the U.S. and Canada have also partnered with Beyond Meat to bring plant-based eaters the Meatless Meatball Marinara, featuring plant-based meatballs, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese (which can be omitted to make the sandwich vegan). The Meatless Meatball Marinara sub costs about $5.50, comparable to your standard Meatball Marinara.
Which bread is vegan at Subway?
Luckily for vegans, there are several plant-based bread options available at Subway, including: the 9-grain wheat bread, hearty Italian bread, Italian (white) bread, roasted garlic bread, sourdough bread, spinach wrap, tomato basil wrap, habanero wrap, and the wheat wrap. Each of these bread choices are made sans the animal byproducts. However, vegans should steer clear of the croissant and English muffin, so breakfast subs are out of the question.
Here's how to order vegan at Subway.
If you'd like to design a vegan sandwich from scratch at Subway, ordering is easy. As mentioned above, many of the breads at Subway are vegan, so start out by selecting your bread. Fortunately, all the raw veggie fillings at the Subway sandwich station are vegan, including shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, spinach, olives, pickles, jalapeños, and avocado. Guacamole, which is available at limited locations, is also a vegan sandwich filling.
Then, add your sauce. If you’re still wondering which sauces and dressings at Subway are vegan, you have a few to choose from, such as: yellow mustard, deli brown mustard, mustard seed spread, oil and vinegar, Subway vinaigrette, sweet onion sauce, and fat-free Italian dressing. Other vegan options available at Subway include the black bean soup, which is available at select locations. There are also packaged snacks, such as apple slices and chips.
Does Subway do vegan cheese?
As of right now in the U.S., Subway does not offer a vegan cheese option. However, if you’re eating fresh (and vegan) over in the U.K., you have a few more options. According to LiveKindly, U.K. Subways not only offer dairy-free cheese, but they also have Cheese Toasted Bites, which can be made vegan with non-dairy cheese by request.
Subway seems to have better options abroad.
In limited locations outside the U.S., vegans have the option of ordering Cheese Toasted Bites made with non-dairy cheese, the vegan falafel, the Malibu Greek sub (a falafel-esque patty paired with finely chopped veggies), the Italian Black Bean sub (a spicy black bean veggie patty on a sub), and the Sweet Riblet sub (a BBQ-sauce, plant-based “riblet”).
You can also find the Vegan Signature Wrap at all U.K. locations. The wrap features garlic aioli which is both dairy- and egg-free and is made sans cheese. Similarly, Brazil has a completely vegan Subway sandwich option, which is made with dairy-free cheese.