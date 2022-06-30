Beyond Meat to Launch Vegan Steak This Year

This week, Beyond Meat’s CEO and founder Ethan Brown spoke at The Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum, where he announced that Beyond Meat plans to launch a “sliced-steak product” by the end of this year. Brown explained that most vegan meat products on the market are designed to replace ground meat products (such as burgers, meatballs, and nuggets), while this product will more closely resemble a whole cut of meat, as per the newspaper.