Buyer beware: Perdue Foods has recalled multiple frozen chicken products over fears that more than 167,000 pounds of meat have been exposed to contamination. The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) shared details about the recall after they were alerted to the problem through multiple consumer complaints from those who say they found bits of wire in their food.

The Perdue chicken recall is another great reminder of why so many have turned to plant-based diets. Not only can eating a vegetarian or vegan diet be better for the environment, but these foods are typically not as heavily processed and often have less chance of cross-contamination. Keep reading to learn more about the Perdue chicken nuggets recall, including which products should now be returned to stores.

Perdue recalls its frozen chicken nuggets for possible metal contamination.

The FSIS has announced that Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders, Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Brest Nuggets, and Butcher Box Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets are all being recalled after customers found what appeared to be bits of metal wire in their products. These items were sold nationally, and each has a best-by date of March 23, 2025, and the number P-33944 on the packages.

The FSIS is urging consumers to check their chicken. Those who discover that they have purchased the recalled products shouldn't consume them. Instead, customers should either throw them in the trash or return them to wherever they were purchased. Anyone with questions should contact the manufacturer directly by calling 866-866-3703.

Here's what to do if you've consumed the recalled food.

If you've already eaten any of the products included in the recall, you may not need to panic. The FSIS notes that there has yet to be any reports of death or injury as a result of the recall. Still, if you have eaten the recalled meat you may want to reach out to your healthcare provider so that they can tell you what you'll need to be on the lookout for in the coming days.

As for those looking for an alternative to Perdue's chicken during this recall, you may want to look to retailers like Impossible Foods, who make plant-based alternatives to most meat products including chicken nuggets and hamburgers.

Factory farming is bad for animals and the planet.

Factory farming is the large-scale raising of commercial livestock. This process has long been criticized over the harm it causes animals, who are often kept in cramped, unclean, and dangerous quarters for almost the entirety of their brutally short lives. Animals aren't the only ones who suffer at the hands of factory farms.

The number of resources used by factory farmers, and the amount of greenhouse gases generated during the farming process, all play a major role in furthering the effects of climate change. That's why so many are opting to forego animal products entirely, instead basing their diets on foods that are easier to grow, process, and distribute.