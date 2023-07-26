Home > Small Changes > Food Trader Joe's Recalls Two Cookie Products Which Could Contain Rocks — Details Check your shelves! Several products in 2023 have been recalled by grocery store chain Trader Joe's. Here's what to know. By Danielle Letenyei Jul. 26 2023, Updated 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Despite the reliability of most grocery store chains, product recalls occur every so often to ensure the population doesn't get a nasty bout of food poisoning. Typically, these recalls are no big deal as long as you're careful, but sometimes the reasons for the recalls can be surprising.

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookie products that may contain rocks. Here’s more information about the cookie recall and other Trader Joe’s recalls in 2023.

Trader Joe’s recalls two types of cookies in 2023.

On July 25, 2023, the grocery chain announced the recall of its Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752), which may contain rocks.

The recalled Almond Windmill Cookies have “sell by” dates of 10/02/23 and 10/19/23 through 10/21/2023. The recalled Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies have sell dates from 10/17/2023 through 10/21/2023. “If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the company said in a statement.

Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto was recalled in May 2023.

Bakkavor USA, the maker of Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto (SKU# 15759), issued a voluntary recall of the pesto in May 2023 because the “product may contain undeclared milk and walnuts,” which can be life-threatening for people allergic to those ingredients. According to a company statement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the pesto was mistakenly packaged into tubs marked “Hummus Dip,” which don’t contain milk or walnuts as Genova pesto does.

The recalled pesto is labeled UPC 0015 7353 with a “use by” day of 05/27/2023 and a time stamp between 06:28 - 07:07 on the bottom of the tub. They were sold between April 28, 2023, and April 30, 2023, at Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee was recalled in May 2023.

Trader Joe’s voluntarily recalled its Instant Cold Brew Coffee (SKU# 67436) in May 2023 for potential glass in the product. The company was notified of the possible contamination by its supplier, per an article in Daily Coffee News. The recalled products have expiration dates of 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024, and 12/30/2024. If you have this product, you should throw it away or return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend was recalled in March 2023.

In March 2023, Trader Joe’s was one of several stores to recall frozen organic fruit due to a Hepatitis A outbreak. According to World Health Organization, food gets contaminated by the hepatitis A virus through the feces of an infected person.

The recall affected Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (SKU #51191) with “best by” dates of 04/15/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24. If you have this product in your freezer, you are advised to throw it away or return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

The Organic Tropical Fruit Blend was recalled again in June 2023 for possible listeria contamination. The recalled 16-ounce bags came from lot Nos. B22098297, best by 04/24/2024; C20171035, best by 08/04/2024; C20450103, best by 10/13/2024; and C2051124, best by 11/04/2024, the Miami Herald reports.

Trader Joe’s Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans was recalled in March 2023.

Trader Joe’s pulled its Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans from shelves in March 2023 because the product’s label didn’t indicate that it may contain cashews. A consumer complained that they found cashews in the product.

