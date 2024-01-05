Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Where to Eat Vegan Pizza in the U.S.: Here Are 8 Must-Try Plant-Based Pizzerias Being vegan does not mean giving up one of the world’s greatest inventions: pizza. Here are some plant-based pizzerias to add to your bucket list. By Eva Hagan Jan. 5 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET Source: iStock

If you still think vegan pizza can’t be as good as regular pizza, hopefully, one of these restaurants will change your mind. As one of the most popular foods in the world, pizza is too good not to be enjoyed by everyone. Luckily, as time goes on, there are now more and more vegan options in the culinary world. Even if you aren’t vegan, it’s worth checking out one of these plant-based pizzerias.

Screamer’s Pizza in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Screamers Pizza is a place for “Brooklyn Based Classic Vegan Pizza,” located in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Screamers' pizza flavors do not disappoint, which include Mac and Cheese, Margherita, and Carne Asada. They also serve non-pizza items like Pizza Fries, Seitan Wings, and a Philly Cheesesteak, all of which are vegan.

Double Zero, multiple locations

Double Zero started as a fine dining pizza spot in New York City, and has expanded to Brooklyn and Manhattan, N.Y.; Venice, Calif.; Boston, Mass; Edmonton, Canada; and Baltimore, Md. The incredible Double Zero — which also serves delicious pasta — is one of chef Matthew Kenney's many restaurants.

Pizza Riot in Chico, Calif.

Pizza Riot is an affordable but delicious plant-based pizza spot in Chico, Calif. According to the website, the shop's pies are made with organic ingredients, as are Pizza Riot's fermented crust and cashew-based mozzarella that take plant-based pizza to the next level.

Pizza Pi in Seattle, Wash.

This craft vegan pizza spot is “America’s Oldest Vegan Pizzeria.” Pizza Pi's menu is 100 percent plant-based and extensive, with everything from Mac ‘N’ Cheese and a Meatlovers pizza to a dessert cookie pizza. However, the most fun option might be to create your own pizza — but good luck deciding on which toppings to pick, because the options are endless.

Plant Based Pizzeria in Atlanta, Ga.

The name says it all. Plant Based Pizzeria is Black-owned and fully vegan. The restaurant's menu is creative and always changing, with options like Georgia Peach Pizza, Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza, and even a vegan take on Shrimp Scampi on the Shrimp Scampi Pizza.

Kitchen 17 in Chicago, Ill.

When you visit Kitchen 17 you will be getting the full Chicago deep dish experience. Kitchen 17 is home to the “Original Vegan Chicago Deep Dish,” and even sends frozen vegan deep dish pizzas by mail if you can’t make it to Chicago to try them.

Floralia in Oahu, Hawaii

Floralia prides itself as “America’s first 100 percent vegan wood-fired pizzeria and Italian eatery.” The restaurant started as a mobile pizza oven that would visit farmers markets throughout Oahu, Hawaii, and eventually gained enough popularity to become an established restaurant.

Big Nonna’s in Austin, Texas