Vegan Richa Releases Her Third Cookbook, Where She Let Her "Creativity Flow" (Exclusive)

GM: Why is taking care of the planet important to you?

RH: We just have this one planet to live on.

GM: In addition to living vegan, what are some habits you have taken on to live more sustainably, either in the kitchen or elsewhere in your life?

RH: We grew up respecting things we have. My mom did not like food wastage and would use the veggie parts like cauliflower stems, radish and carrot leaves, etc. The sustainability was passed on to us as we use up what we have, reuse items at home, shop sustainable clothing and house materials, always carry our own water bottles and bags, use biodegradable options, bamboo toothbrushes, washable cleaning cloth rather than paper, non-toxic and natural cleaning products, and more. We keep finding alternatives and include those in our daily lifestyle.