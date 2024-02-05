Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Win Over the Carnivores With These 10 Plant-Based Mushroom Recipes Mushrooms have so many amazing uses — check out this roundup of 10 delicious vegan mushroom recipes. By Angela Horn Feb. 5 2024, Published 2:24 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Mushrooms: nature's culinary chameleons! They can perk up your morning coffee, bind wood together to make sustainable furniture, and even take you on a psychedelic trip. But beneath all that versatility lies a simple truth: they're also incredibly delicious.

Forget portobello steaks mimicking burgers (although those are good, too). This list of vegan mushroom recipes celebrates the true essence of the sustainable fungi. Who knows, these mushroom recipes might even win over the fussy carnivores in your family. Get ready to break out your apron and get cookin' because we've got a boatload of yummy mushroom-inspired recipes for you to try. You can thank us later.

Source: iStock

Vegan Mushroom Walnut Burger

These veggie burgers from How to Make Dinner are proof that being vegan isn’t just about kale salads and green smoothies. Mushrooms, walnuts, beans, and breadcrumbs make up the patty, while onion, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce (make sure you get the vegan one) add the flavor.

Creamy French Lentils with Mushrooms and Kale

Looking for a hearty but not too complicated dinner? These mushroom-loaded creamy French lentils from The First Mess require just 10 ingredients and take less than an hour to prepare and cook.

Creamy Polenta with Mushrooms (Easy!)

Polenta is a staple in my home, and after this recipe from Lavender and Macaroons, maybe it will be in yours, too. Iryna has added miso to bolster the flavor of this Italian favorite and then topped the dish off with a liberal helping of sautéed mushrooms.

Vegan Mushroom Pie

It’s a no-brainer that this vegan mushroom pie from The Buddhist Chef made it onto the list. Using delectably light filo pastry and a healthy portion of mushrooms, spinach, and coconut milk, it'll impress your dinner guests for sure.

Marinated Mushrooms with Garlic, Fennel Seed, and Hungarian Paprika

Sometimes, all I want is a bowl of tasty mushrooms. If you’re of a similar mindset, you’ll want to bookmark this recipe from The Ugly Vegan Kitchen. Using Hungarian paprika, fennel seed, and garlic as the main flavor components, it promises a party for your taste buds.

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Pasta

I’ve been a fan of Wil Yeung from Yeung Man Cooking for the longest time, and his recipes almost always make me salivate. His vegan mushroom pasta is no exception. Yeung uses cremini mushrooms as his main ingredient and cashews for the creamy sauce.

Creamy Garlic Mushroom Orzo Soup

Allie Petersen from Naturallie Plant-Based claims that this is “the ultimate cozy soup.” This one-pot wonder features baby bella mushrooms, chickpeas, and orzo as its key ingredients. For flavor, Petersen uses red pepper flakes and Italian herbs.

Mushroom Couscous

The fact that Tania from Eat Something Vegan has gone with couscous as her grain of choice means this recipe will not only be tasty, but quick and easy to boot. Onion, garlic, lemon zest, and fresh dill dress up this musroom couscous.

Easy Mushroom Bourguignon

Vegan Richa has done it again (yes, I’m a fan). Her mushroom bourguignon can be made in an Instant Pot or on the stove. Packed with hearty goodness in the form of mushrooms, carrots, celery and a potato cauliflower mash, it promises to be the perfect winter meal.

Vegan Mushroom Sauce