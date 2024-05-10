Home > Big Impact > Business Goodr Sunglasses Makes Jokes About Drug Abuse, but Nobody’s Laughing Some believe that the two founders haven't done enough after getting called out.. By Lauren Wellbank May 10 2024, Updated 3:10 p.m. ET Source: goodr/Instagram

Goodr Sunglasses, a company known for making sunglasses and other types of eyewear out of recycled plastics, was faced with criticism after comments on their social media account got them into hot water with loyal fans. While the company that was founded on a philosophy of problem-solving seemed to struggle with how to right their ship, the glasses continued to be popular with consumers, begging the question: is it true that there really is no such thing as bad press?

Here's what happened after the Goodr Sunglasses controversy, and what you need to know before you buy a pair of the sustainable glasses for yourself.



The Goodr Sunglasses controversy started with a joke about drug abuse.

In 2019, the folks at Goodr Sunglasses were riding high after capturing the hearts of customers looking for a pair of sunglasses that wouldn't fall during strenuous activities like running. It probably didn't hurt that Goodr was one of those companies that seemed to wear its company culture like a badge of honor as they boasted about their CEO — who just happened to be a flamingo named Carl — on social media.

While that type of content resonated with followers, it would appear that Goodr eventually took things one step too far when they shared a series of posts glorifying drug abuse on their social media accounts. One such Facebook post included a pair of yellow and blue sunglasses dubbed the "Pineapple Painkillers," which featured a photo of a pair of glasses next to a pile of pills and an empty bottle.

Another equally ill-received post featured a caption that referenced taking hallucinogens and riding dragons to avoid any post-New Year's Day reflections. The backlash to the comments was quick, and angry shoppers took to social media to share their thoughts and comments, which often included screenshots of the early responses that Goodr sent out to unhappy customers.

It looks like they initially tried to fall back on the things that once made their brand stand out, like commentary from Carl the Flamingo. In a screenshot provided by one angry customer, Carl appears to apologize with a joke, admitting that the company really "flocked up" in regards to all of the drug references — but by and large, people thought the company didn't do enough to in the face of backlash.

Goodr eventually issued a second, more lengthy apology, but it doesn't seem like that went over well with fans of the product either. People continued to call the company out over their poor handling of the entire affair. Other than outrage over how badly things were handled, like this blog post on ZEN and the Art of Legal Networking from 2019, there doesn't seem to be any lasting proof of Goodr's formal response.

Goodr Sunglasses Reviews

While the mea culpa seemed to fall on deaf ears, the company's popularity rebounded, and Goodr Sunglasses seems as popular as ever despite their comments on drug use. Whether it's because of the company's focus on sustainability — the glasses are made using leftover plastics collected from facilities that work with single-use plastics — or the products themselves, people seem to have forgiven the brand for its past transgressions.

Years after those social media posts brought so much negative attention to the brand, their reviews are mostly good, with people celebrating that these glasses do as they claim and stay put during those strenuous outdoor activities. On Amazon, over 3,200 reviewers have given the brand 4.6 out of 5 stars, with most reviews commenting on their durability and price point. However, some disagree, claiming the glasses don't hold up well to water or long-term use.