4 Easy Steps To Make Your Workout Better For The Planet

It’s not always about what you leave behind that can harm the earth, what you consume also has its effects. A lot of energy-inducing foods are not as green as they could or should be. Changing up your workout diet can reduce massive amounts of waste by purchasing locally processed foods, choosing organic supplements and making your own energy bars.



By staying local, you eliminate the fuels wasted through food transportation. This is just another way to reduce your carbon footprint. Organic food and supplement options are always best. Organic production decreases the potential for harmful pesticides and chemical use. Organic supplements are just better for you. They make it easier for your body to receive the vitamins and nutrients you desire, while providing a more environmentally conscious option. A recent trend going around is homemade granola and energy bars. This way you never have to question what’s actually in those little bars our workout depends on. You will save money and waste by eliminating individual packaging. You can find five simple recipes for DIY newbies here.