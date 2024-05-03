Home > Big Impact > News Depop Sellers Accused of Scamming Shoppers by Calling Fast Fashion Pieces Vintage Buyer beware! By Lauren Wellbank May 3 2024, Published 3:16 p.m. ET Source: abbyy_roze/TikTok

Shoppers hoping to score vintage finds on the online sales platform Depop may be in for a rude awakening after several people have reported being duped. It sounds like the secondhand shop, which allows people to create accounts so that they can sell everything from coats to jewelry, has had an influx of sellers looking to pass off bogus goods. TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter) are loaded with examples of this growing trend, in which Depop sellers are using fast fashion products to scam folks.

Article continues below advertisement

As if that wasn't bad enough, some people are spending big bucks on items they could buy new for just a few dollars. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like much, if anything, that can be done about it. Continue reading to learn more about what shoppers say they've discovered about their Depop purchases, including how to protect yourself while shopping on their site.

Source: luckyfrogshop/TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Depop sellers are removing clothing tags so they can markup fast fashion pieces

TikTok is flooded with horror stories from shoppers who said that they went onto Depop's website in search of vintage pieces, only to discover that they were being sold items from fast fashion companies like Shein. One example comes from TikToker @uhhlea.com, who says that found a shirt listed on Depop for $24 that was originally being sold on Shein for just $4.99.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person shared a series of reviews from a seller who appears to be a repeat offender when it comes to this tactic, after they found a $5.49 Shein shirt listed for sale on Depop for $22. The TikToker, who goes by the handle @luckyfrogshop, says this is becoming more common on the resale platform.

@luckyfrogshop your periodic reminder to always thoroughly research things you are buying on resale platforms, especially if they do not mention the brand of the item or have photos of the tags. upselling secondhand shein is extremely common and extremely scummy! always check a sellers reviews and reverse google image search their item photos to make sure you're not buying shein garbage #scamalert#depopsellers#depop#depopscam#depopscams#resalefashion#buyerbeware#depopseller#depopdramadepop scams depop tips and tricks buyer beware ♬ SpongeBob song - chris talbalz

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to avoid getting scammed on Depop.

Fortunately, there are a few extra steps you can take while shopping to protect you from getting taken for a ride. For example, users in @uhhlea.com's comments section said that people should always do a reverse Google Image search of the items they're looking to buy. If the Depop seller is using a product image from somewhere like Temu or Shein, that will show up in the results.

Another suggestion is to avoid sellers who only sell items without tags. These sellers are more likely to order stuff online and then remove the tags before listing it on the resale site. A few TikTok commenters also chimed in to share their own experiences. One woman said that she thinks it's a red flag when people post that they have multiple sizes of a particular item available since it means that they most likely ordered the piece in bulk.