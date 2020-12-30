New Year's Eve Is a Generally Wasteful Holiday — Here's How to Lower Your Impact

Listen — even though most of us won't be dancing the night away at a club or wrapping up the year with a legendary concert, dressing up for a night in may sound tantalizing anyway. That being said, if you're seeking out a new 'fit to ring in the new year, we have tips on thrifting and flipping old clothes, as well as an extensive list of thrift stores across the U.S., that may currently have your next gently-used ~lewk~ in stock right now.