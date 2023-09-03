Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > What Is Sustainable Living? Sustainable Swaps: Check Out These Eco-Friendly, Nontoxic Shower Curtains and Liners Investing in a high-quality, nontoxic shower curtain or liner is an excellent first step towards living a more sustainable lifestyle. By Rayna Skiver Sep. 3 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

Living sustainably is all about making small yet meaningful changes as you go. These actions can be as simple as switching out your old, plastic shower liner or curtain for something made with better, more eco-friendly materials.

Whether you’re making the swap today or a few months down the road, it doesn’t hurt to see what’s out there. Most shower curtain liners are made from PVC, and are essentially designed to be thrown away and replaced each year.

For that reason, it can be hard to find a washable shower curtain liner made from natural materials. So, we've compiled a list of some of the best washable nontoxic shower curtains and liners on the market. We've included a mix of curtains made from natural materials that can also be used as liners, and washable liners made from polyester but with other sustainable certifications.

Quince’s European Linen Shower Curtain

Source: Quince

If you’re looking for something high-quality, sustainable, and reasonably priced, this linen shower curtain from Quince is a great option. It’s made from 100 percent European flax, and it comes in light grey, white, and sand. To clean the shower curtain, all you have to do is throw it in the washer. Quince meets many environmental standards and has numerous certifications, such as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), OEKO-TEX, and more.

Organic Cotton Shower Curtain from Bean Products

This GOTS-certified organic cotton shower curtain from Bean Products makes the need for toxic plastic liners completely nonexistent. You won’t have to worry about switching it out every now and then either — these curtains are made to last. The material dries quickly and is easy to wash right at home. Shoppers have three colors to choose from: organic natural, organic grey, and organic white. If you’re ready to ditch your plastic liner and happen to be looking for an affordable, neutral shower curtain, this is an excellent alternative.

Rejuvenation’s Organic Waffle Shower Curtain

Rejuvenation’s organic shower curtain is a nice, middle-of-the-road option for those wanting to make a change. It comes in a few basic colors — dark brown, tan, and white — and it has a waffle design that makes it look more unique and adds extra texture to the room. This curtain is made out of sustainably sourced cotton and is OEKO-TEX certified, so you don’t have to worry about any harmful chemicals. To avoid using a plastic liner, you should wash the curtain weekly — this will help prevent the growth of mold and mildew. It usually goes for $89, but as of publication, it's on sale for $19.97.

Rawganique’s Hemp Shower Curtain

A shower curtain made of hemp might sound a little odd, but it’s surprisingly effective. Not only is hemp natural and biodegradable, but it also has a natural resistance to bacteria, according to North Carolina State University. What more could you ask for? This hemp shower curtain from Rawganique is easily one of the top sustainable options on the market — it’s PFAS-free, plastic-free, PVC-free, ethically made, and vegan. It also comes in a variety of fun colors like lime, indigo, pomegranate, sage, alpine blue, burgundy, and more. When it comes to cleaning, Rawganique recommends using a coreless washer and gentle detergent and then hanging it to dry.

Parachute’s Shower Curtain Liner

Natural materials must be washed often to keep mold and mildew away, so it’s totally understandable if you prefer using a more traditional liner. In that case, Parachute offers a 100 percent polyester alternative. This affordable liner is machine washable and free of harsh chemical smells. While a polyester liner isn’t exactly our first choice in terms of sustainability, it’s still better than those made with PVC vinyl. Plus, it's machine washable and can last for far longer than a PVC curtain.

Pottery Barn’s Retreat Fabric Shower Curtain Liner