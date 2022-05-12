Los Angeles Residents Asked to Shorten Showers — How Long Should a Shower Take?

Amid the ongoing droughts across the U.S., Los Angeles, Calif. residents have been advised to shorten their showers by four minutes. And even though many believe heavier restrictions should be placed on wasteful industries such as agriculture, as opposed to individuals, it makes us wonder: How long should we be showering to save water?

As of June 1, city dwellers will only be allowed to water their lawns two days a week, and have been advised to use about 7 gallons of water per person daily.