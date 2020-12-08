PVC is unsustainable because it uses massive amounts of chlorine and dioxin, which are both toxic to the environment. GreenPeace.org states,

“PVC production is the largest and fastest-growing use of chlorine – accounting for nearly 40 percent of all chlorine used in the U.S. Chlorine is the basic building block of our most infamous toxic problems: CFCs, which destroyed the ozone layer, the dioxin contamination at Love Canal and Times Beach, Agent Orange, PCBs and DDT pesticides.”