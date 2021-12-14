Kitchen Swaps for Single-Use Items, to Make Your Home a Little More Sustainable

You may be accustomed to roasting your veggies and tofu atop some foil in the oven — but is it really necessary, or economical, to do it that way? Invest in a silpat instead. These dishwasher-friendly pads can simply be tossed in the oven with your oil, seasonings, and produce, and they can go in the dishwasher afterwards. You can even get a tiny one for your toaster oven. Your mom has probably used her Silpat for years.