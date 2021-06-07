How to Build and Furnish an Eco-Friendly House

You might think that it would be difficult to gain access to enough recycled, reclaimed materials to build an eco-friendly home, but you’d be wrong. According to Elemental Green, eco-friendly building has become so popular that it’s entirely possible to find a recycled version of any item you could possibly need to build your home. You can find doors, windows, wooden framing, roofing materials, countertops, cabinets, and composite decking. Many of these recycled products end up being waste-negative, meaning they get rid of excess waste while creating something useful.