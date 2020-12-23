What Is Permaculture Gardening? You Can Create a Self-Sufficient Garden

The less you have to do through the seasons, the better. So good soil is going to be the firmament upon which you plant your great garden. To do this, you’ll want to utilize several low-impact, sustainable gardening methods. Learning to compost will be one of the best tools going forward. Compost helps plants grow and restores nutrients to the soil while minimizing the amount of additional fertilizer you’ll need to add over time. You'll also need to take soil pH into account when deciding which trees to plant. Most North American plants prefer slightly acidic soil at a pH of 6 or 7, but some might like more alkaline soil. It all depends on what you decide to plant.