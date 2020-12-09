What does net-zero emissions mean?

According to MyClimate, net-zero emissions is when all human-made greenhouse gas emissions are sequestered from the atmosphere, essentially balancing balancing out emissions to net a total of zero emissions.

This can be achieved through measures including policy, technology, and behavioral change across the world. Energy-efficient vehicles, a shift towards renewable energy sources, changes in farming and food production, and waste reduction, will all need to be amped up if humanity is to reach its goals.