How the Climate Crisis and Rising Temperatures Will Increase Injury-Related Deaths, According to New Study

As the climate crisis continues to rage on , it's clear that rising global temperatures have a slew of negative effects on people and animals all across the Earth. And according to a new study, global heating will continue to impact human health in ways many of us have not considered — for example, in terms of injury-related deaths. Specifically, the study hypothesizes that rising temperatures as part of the climate crisis could cause up to 2,135 more injury-related deaths every year in the U.S. due to factors such as increased car crashes, drownings, fighting, and more, as The Verge reported.

The study, authored by experts from Columbia University, Harvard University, and Imperial College London, was published this week in the journal Nature. The authors were inspired to look into this topic after noticing that most research on how the changing climate affects public health focuses on infectious, respiratory, and other chronic diseases, and that there has hardly been any research on how the climate crisis will affect injury-related deaths. They then noted that injury-related death rates tend to increase in the warmer seasons, meaning rising global temperatures could cause more deaths; additionally, they hypothesized that the behavioral links between temperature and injury would affect the results (more on that below).

Taking all that into account, the authors set out to discover how the climate crisis might cause more injury-related deaths.