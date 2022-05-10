How lauren Ornelas and Food Empowerment Project Are Leading the Food Justice Movement (Exclusive)

She continued her work as an activist in the nonprofit sector for years, but was inspired to take her activism to the next level in 2006, when she spoke at the World Social Forum in Caracas, Venezuela in 2006.

“There were activists who looked like me, who cared about immigration issues, and water privatization, and the environment, and everything I cared about. And that's where the seed was planted for Food Empowerment Project,” she tells Green Matters, remembering the forum. “I realized that I … should have an organization that looked at all of these issues and showed how they were connected, and also celebrated my cultural identity as well as allowing other people to celebrate theirs.” From there, F.E.P. was born.