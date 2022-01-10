How to Make 'Queer Eye' Season 6's Vegan Recipes, From Cauliflower Steaks to Rainbow Carrots

Cover a baking sheet with “a lot of olive oil,” as well as some turmeric, fresh cracked pepper, and salt, to taste. Then, take your cauliflower steaks and roll them around in the baking sheet so both sides get coated in the marinade.

Heat up more olive oil in a pan that is both oven-safe and stovetop-safe (such as a cast iron or ceramic pan), place your cauliflower steaks in the pan, and sear them until brown on each side.