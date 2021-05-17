I Swapped My Almond Milk for Pistachio Milk This Week — Here Are My Thoughts

Comparatively, pistachio milk is a little pricier than other nut milks. Depending on the retailer, you can get a carton of Táche for anywhere between $6.99 or $8.99, though if you get it straight from the brand, you can get it straight from the site in bulk — a six-pack goes for $48, or you can get a six-pack every two, four, six, or eight weeks for $43.20 each. Similar brands like Three Trees retails at about $6.99 per bottle.

Other plant-based milk alternatives, on the other hand, are cheaper. Walmart sells Silk Unsweetened Almond Milk for $1.98 per carton. The store also sells Califa Farms Oat Barista Blend for 3.58. So, why is pistachio milk pricier? According to The Cold Wire, pistachios are expensive because they have a long growing period, and they are difficult to grow.

Pistachio milk and the nuts themselves may be expensive, but it's a tasty and fun way to change things up — and we're all about the health and environmental benefits.