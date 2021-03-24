Plant-Based Lunch Ideas, From Some of Our Favorite Vegan Foodies (Exclusive)

Megan is the vegan recipe queen behind @ ShortGirlTallOrder , and she makes a Pesto Quinoa Bowl that's truly droolworthy (and healthy!). Combining quinoa with a myriad of fresh, seasonal vegetables, and a homemade vegan pesto (for which she subs nutritional yeast and cashews for cheese) makes for a lunch that's packed with colors and nutrients, undoubtedly beating any boring salad.

"This spring pesto bowl was made to highlight some of my favorite seasonal ingredients like asparagus, arugula, and corn with a bright and fresh herby pesto," she tells Green Matters in a DM.

That said, we're planning on eating this all season long.