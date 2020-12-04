Is Plant-Based Meat Healthier For You Than Real Meat? Here's the Scoop

If you weren’t living a plant-based lifestyle before — and are now considering switching to a vegetarian or vegan diet — you certainly aren't alone. In the wake of the coronavirus global health crisis, more and more people are jumping on the plant-based diet train for the sake of the environment, as well as their own personal health.

But what about plant-based meat ? Is that truly a healthier alternative to the real stuff? With plant-based meats becoming increasingly popular in recent years – with even fast-casual establishments like Dunkin’ Donuts, White Castle, Little Caesars Pizza, and Burger King offering the Impossible or Beyond Burger – it begs the question of whether plant-based meat is actually healthy.

Heme is an essential molecule containing iron that is found in the blood of humans and animals, but also in soybeans . It gives meat that metallic flavor, makes it pink, and makes your blood red, too.

But what made new-age burgers like the Beyond and the Impossible so unique was that they didn’t use such fillers. Instead, these plant-based meat companies introduced something totally new: heme . It’s the key ingredient that’s responsible for making meatless products taste so authentic – so much like the real thing.

While plant-based meat is often heralded for tasting and looking like real meat, many are still unsure if it's actually healthy. After all, what is it made of? Old-school vegetarian and vegan burgers (and other meatless meat substitutes) used filler ingredients to kind of pad out the fake meat (after all, a vegetable-based patty needs something to bind it together!) Such fillers could include rice or even tofu.

Is plant-based meat healthy?

It’s a complicated question. While heme is thought of as a healthier “filler” than rice or tofu, it has its negatives, too. This “miracle” ingredient – also known as soy leghemoglobin – is a genetically modified organism (GMO) that's modified and created in a lab by manipulating the DNA of the soybean and adding yeast. But just because this meat alternative is a GMO doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad for you — even despite being GMO, plant-based meat is generally thought to be healthier.

It’s a natural source of iron, with just one Impossible Burger providing 25 percent of the daily recommended value of iron. Comparatively, beef-based burgers can increase your risk of cancer, heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and other diseases, according to the American Dietetic Association.

Plant-based meat also doesn’t get many points when it comes to caloric content, either. In terms of calories, most plant-based meats fare about the same as beef-based burgers. In fact, they might even be higher in calories and equivalent, if not higher, in sodium. Both beef burgers and plant-based burgers generally contain the same levels of fat as well. So, when looking at the nutrition labels, plant-based meat may not seem much healthier than real meat.

However, it’s worth considering that despite high sodium contents and basically equivalent fat and caloric contents, plant-based meats are high sources of iron and of course, add more vegetables to your diet.