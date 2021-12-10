Miyoko’s to Bring the First Vegan Cottage Cheese to Market (Exclusive)

Vegan cheese has certainly come a long way, and Miyoko’s is proof of that — but because dairy-free cheese typically has a higher melting point than dairy cheese, it doesn’t always melt as quickly. In response to that problem, Schinner and the team at Miyoko’s developed a liquid Vegan Pizza Mozzarella.

The cheese comes in a bottle, and users simply pour it onto their crust in place of shredded cheese. Then, throw your pizza in the oven, and the cheese will firm up and brown, giving off the appearance, taste, and texture of melty mozzarella cheese.