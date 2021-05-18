$43 Million Galápagos Rewilding Project Launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Conservationists

Nobody's perfect... but Leo may be an exception. The Hollywood heartthrob is stealing our nature-loving hearts yet again, after he announced a $43 million conservation project across the Galápagos Islands, according to a press release. The project is in partnership with a team of conservationists from the environmental organization he's a founding board member of called Re:wild , in conjunction with the Galápagos National Park Directorate, Island Conservation , and local conservationists.

One of the main projects will be to restore ecosystems across the widely visited destination of Floreana Island, which is currently home to a total of 54 threatened species. The project will take many steps to effectively rewild the island, or reintroduce various species, which include reintroducing 13 species that had died out locally, starting a breeding program for pink iguanas, and taking various protective measures to combat marine depletion stemming from tourism.

Longterm, over the next decade or so, the team hopes to restore 25 of the islands in the Galápagos region, restore 30 of nearby waters, protect 250 globally threatened species from extinction, increase measures to protect and manage wildlife, augment local economies, and create more groups of local conservationists and environmental groups.

