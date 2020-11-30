A Plant-Based Diet May Reduce the Effects of the Coronavirus, Studies Show

There are many factors that contribute to the sometimes-fatal effects of COVID-19 — a compromised immune system, old age, lung conditions, and obesity are only a few. That being said, studies show that certain lifestyle choices may reduce the severity of coronavirus symptoms, such as following a vegan diet , according to several top U.K. doctors.

“ Going vegan is one of the simplest , cheapest things Britons can do to slash the risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19," reads a letter written by British medical experts addressed to the government, as per Plant Based News. "Now more than ever before it’s time to embrace the benefits of a plant-based diet before it’s too late."

Doctors are standing behind #SlashTheRiskCampaign created by vegan charity, Viva! , which is installing billboards promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet nationwide. Viva! director, Juliet Gellatley, said in an official statement: “Today some of Britain and America’s top clinicians are delivering a very clear message. A healthy vegan diet can help you lose weight, reverse Type 2 diabetes and protect heart health, reducing your risk of severe COVID-19.”

The country's government has started tackling the obesity crisis by banning junk food ads from running before 9 p.m. as well as eliminating buy-one-get-one-free promotions. Although these are useful steps towards combatting weight problems, doctors feel they overlook the fact that encouraging a vegan diet — or at least cutting back on meat and animal byproducts — could vastly improve the issue.

As previously mentioned, a group of top British doctors wrote an open letter to the U.K. government about how veganism can reduce the effects of COVID-19, according to Plant Based News. The letter explains that people who follow well-balanced, plant-based diets are less likely to be obese, have diabetes, and heart disease. Therefore, this ultimately lessens the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.

Does a vegan diet prevent COVID-19?

Although a plentiful plant-based diet can help reduce the side effects of the coronavirus, it doesn't completely prevent one from contracting it at all. COVID-19 is contracted through the eyes, nose, and mouth, which means those who follow a vegan diet are just as likely to contract the virus as non-vegans, according to Vegan Friendly. Our point? Vegans have to wear masks and social distance, too!

Also, not all vegan diets can necessarily be deemed "healthy" ones. Following a plant-based diet is only "healthy" if it's well-balanced with fruits, vegetables, proteins, and complex carbohydrates. Being too restrictive, or consuming unusually high amounts of any one food group can make following a plant-based diet virtually useless, healthwise. If you are just starting out in the world of plant-based foods and need a helping hand, check out our guide on transitioning to a vegan diet for tips.

