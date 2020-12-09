How to Put Out a Grease Fire in Your Kitchen

According to the National Fire Protection Agency , grease fires are considered the number one cause of home fires and home injuries. Cooking fires account for more than 160,000 home structural fires, and of those, nearly 66 percent are started with the ignition of cooking materials like grease. Given these staggering statistics, knowing how to stop a grease fire is as essential as having a smoke detector or a fire extinguisher in your home — both of which could do wonders in helping to fight a grease fire.

The oil will boil and shimmer first, and then it will smoke; once it exceeds that point, it will begin to catch fire . A good piece of starting advice is to never, ever leave your pot or pan unattended. All it takes is 30 seconds for your oil to go over that safe line and burst into flames. Always research the smoke points of the cooking oil you’re using before you begin cooking .

Grease fires usually start when cooking oil becomes too hot. Different oils have different “ smoke points ” or “burning points.” The smoke point of an oil is the temperature at which the oil stops shimmering and starts smoking — simple right? The temperature of these smoke points can range from relatively low at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, to very high at around 520 degrees Fahrenheit.

How to stop a grease fire:

If a grease fire does ignite, the first thing you should do is cover the flames with a metal lid or cookie sheet. This is meant to smother the fire, denying it the oxygen it needs to blaze out of control. Then, turn off the heat source. If the fire is small and manageable, you could always pour salt or baking soda on it to smother the fire even further. If it’s still not manageable, spray with a Class B dry chemical fire extinguisher.

There are several “do nots” attached to grease fires that you should know about. First, never try to extinguish the fire with water. Water will rest on the hot grease and do nothing but provide it with a means to spread. Do not attempt to move the pot or pan outside. This could not only give more air to the fire, but it could also result in you or someone else being sprayed with blazing grease accidentally.

Do not use flour, baking powder, or other cooking powders that might look like baking soda or salt. These powders have a different chemical composition and might make the fire worse.

