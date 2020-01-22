How to Build Your Own Chicken Coop — Without Spending A Lot of Money

For materials, you will need scrap wood, pallets, hinges, a latch (to open the door), chicken wire, and some kind of material for the roof, such as a pre-assembled metal one.

For tools, you will need screws, a hand saw, level, impact drill, and of course, a tape measure.

Not sure where to get your materials for an inexpensive price? Start collecting scrap wood, pallets, and anything that can be used to assemble the chickens’ nesting boxes. Any kind of scrap wood will do; you’ll also need some kind of material for a roof, so be on the lookout for any extra materials that would make a good roof.