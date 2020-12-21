How to Recycle Broken or Old Christmas Lights

If you’re like me, you’ve tried your best to save your old Christmas lights year after year, only to find entire strands of them don’t seem to work the second you pull them out of storage. It’s a frustrating thing, not only because you have to go out and get new lights, but because now you have to throw another hunk of plastic into the garbage.

It was not until very recently that I found out these lights can actually be recycled. Even better, learning how to recycle Christmas lights is actually a heck of a lot easier than actually putting them up every year.