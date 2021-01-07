Plastic Pollution Kills Millions of Animals Every Year

It’s an old and all-too-familiar image: seagulls and other marine animals with their necks caught in the plastic rings from soda cans. Plastic pollution has been a problem for almost as long as plastic has been around. It harms the environment and all the organisms that live there, strangling, choking, entangling, and starving everything from the largest mammals to the smallest crustaceans. It’s hard to know how many animals are killed by plastic pollution, but it’s safe to say that those numbers are still rising — and for reasons you might not expect.