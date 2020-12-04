Exploring the Unusual History of the Recycling Symbol

These days, recycling is almost second-nature to many people. When we take out the trash, we put the plastic, glass, metal, and paper in its respective bin, and bring it to the curb. When we’re out and about, we know which bin to throw the recyclable products into, and which is just for trash. How do we know all that? Because of the recycling symbol, of course. But the history of the recycling symbol and the person who invented it, are not widely understood by many of the people who take that now-iconic symbol for granted.