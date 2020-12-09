Birdwatching Can Increase Happiness as Much as a Pay Raise, Study Shows

Many past studies have linked mental health with nature and plants, but more recently, according to ScienceDaily, birdwatching and biodiversity as a whole has been recognized to increase human well-being . Scientists of the Senckenberg Gesellschaft für Naturforschung, the iDiv, and the University of Kiel looked at data from the 2012 European Quality of Life Survey to delve into the connection between biodiversity and human satisfaction. The survey polled 26,000 adults from 26 European countries.

The authors found that being surrounded by at least 14 different species of birds can bring as much satisfaction as earning an additional 124€ (about $150 USD) monthly, which is based on an average income of 1,237€ (about $1,496) per month.

"Much to our surprise, we found that avian diversity is as important for their life satisfaction as is their income," explains Professor Dr. Katrin Böhning-Gaese from Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre.