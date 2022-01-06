Anti-Fog Glasses Sprays Found to Contain Forever Chemicals — Here Are Some Natural Alternatives

If you are a glasses-wearer who regularly wears masks in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19, you’re guaranteed to be familiar with the conundrum of foggy glasses lenses. This problem has led to an uptick in anti-fogging sprays and cloths for glasses over the past two years — but according to a new study, anti-fogging glasses sprays often contain forever chemicals, aka PFAS, a series of chemicals linked to a number of health issues.