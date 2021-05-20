White Vinegar Is Amazingly Useful Around the Home, but Is It a Disinfectant?

Unfortunately, the EPA does not consider white vinegar to be a disinfectant. However, it is still effective at destroying certain types of bacteria and viruses, making it a pretty good antiseptic disinfectant, according to Healthline . Vinegar has also been known to destroy E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria monocytogenes on contact.

White vinegar’s high content of acetic acid also makes it perfect for cleaning up general dirt, grime, and spills around the house.

However, white vinegar does not kill the flu virus or the virus that causes COVID-19. For that type of stuff, you're going to want a more powerful disinfectant as approved by the CDC.