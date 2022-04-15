"My Sustainability Practice Was Inspired by My Cancer Journey," Ethan Zohn Reveals (Exclusive)

GM: How did you get into using cannabis and natural remedies as treatment?

EZ: Growing up, I was never into cannabis. I was a soccer player. I had high hopes of playing at a high level. So I never really touched the stuff. When I was diagnosed with cancer, part of that is you take a lot of pills and go through chemotherapy and radiation. I had a stem cell transplant, I was taking lots of synthetic medicine, just to get to bed at night and to help with pain, anxiety, sleep, mood, and food. And then I'd have to pop an Adderall in the morning just to get to the doctor to get my bloodwork done. So it's just this vicious cycle. I had known about cannabis and I've read that it could mitigate some of the side effects of cancer treatments. So I figured I might as well try this for my health, but actually accessing it was really difficult.