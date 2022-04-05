Poor Air Quality Affects 99 Percent of Humanity, Per New WHO Data — What We Can Do

On Monday, the UN released the third and final installment of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report on climate change, piling onto humanity’s growing mound of eco-anxiety. The same day, the World Health Organization (WHO) published new data stating that almost everyone on Earth breathes in polluted air.

With Air Quality Awareness Week around the corner, now is an important time to look at the WHO’s new findings, and heed expert advice on what we can do to improve air quality, especially for those in areas where air quality is the poorest.