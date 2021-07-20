Nature Exposure Improves Mental Health, Cognition, and Behavior in Children, Study Shows

Growing up, your parents probably encouraged you to get outside daily. And although that was probably just so they could get some peace and quiet, fresh air actually has countless health benefits — it can supposedly help clear your mind, clear out your lungs, and lower blood pressure. A new study also shows that city kids who are exposed to nature actually have improved cognition, mental health, and behavior, too.

“Currently, the mechanisms why humans receive mental health or cognition benefits from nature exposure is unknown. Scientific research on the role of the human senses is key to establish a causal link,” Mikaël Maes, lead author of the study, told CNN.

