Your Veg Guide to Boston — Our Favorite Plant-Based Spots in the Bean Town

Your Veg Guide to Boston — Our Favorite Plant-Based Spots in the Bean TownBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Apr. 5 2022, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Even though Boston is widely recognized by foodies for its clam chowder and Fenway Franks, the New England city has a surprisingly bustling plant-based food scene. In fact, there are countless eateries across Bean Town that pride themselves on serving up meatless meals — here are just a few of our favorite vegetarian restaurants in Boston.
Zhu Vegan Kitchen
Eater considers Zhu to be a must-go for plant-based foodies visiting Boston. This small vegan chain boasts locations in Arlington and Brookline, serving up plenty of droolworthy Asian-inspired goodies, fron Malaysian curry stew, to Bangkok fried rice with pineapple. The restaurant's General Tso's is also a must, according to the restaurant's Yelp page — so we definitely encourage you to order a few dishes with a friend.
Life Alive
Whether you're stopping by Life Alive for a post-yoga smoothie or a slice of avo toast after a night of drinking, this zen oasis offers a wide range of delicious healthy vegan dishes. It's a mini chain, with five popular locations, and a host of popular smoothies, juices, salads, and teas. It definitely brings sunny LA vibes to the chilly northern city.
Double Zero
For a taste of Matthew Kenney's plant-based pies, we strongly suggest stopping by Double Zero Pizza. The chain has locations in New York, California, Maryland, and Rhode Island, too, but it definitely fulfills any and all pizza cravings — with classic flavors like margarita, and unique variations like the above baked potato and asparagus pie.
Dosa N Curry
Boston Magazine considers Dosa N Curry to be one of the best plant-based restaurants in Boston. This “vegetarian fusion” Sommerville spot combines North Indian, South Indian, and Indo-Chinese cuisines. You can find anything from curry to pizza topped with are the pizzas topped with paneer tikka, so prepare to be amazed.
PlantPub
PlantPub is another Matthew Kenney spot that serves plant-based pub food as well as local craft brews. The Boston proper's location technically isn't open yet, but the location in Cambridge is already open, so we strongly suggest watching the next big game there.
Dear Annie
Although Dear Annie is a pescatarian spot, it offers several plant-based menu items seven nights per week. It's operated by the same team who started Bean Town's famous Rebel Rebel, and it focuses on natural wines and meatless bar snacks. The options change seasonally, too, so you know you're getting fresh produce year-round.
Carrot Flower
For some seriously unreal açaí bowls and smoothies, we definitely recommend stopping by Carrot Flower in Jamaica Plain. The juice shop and cafe offers so many nourishing beverages, oats, puddings, bowls, salads, soups, and toasts. It's a small spot, with only two tables and counter stools, but it's the perfect place for a refreshing post-workout bite.
Veggie Galaxy
Even Guy Fieri loves this Cambridge pitstop, as it was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Veggie Galaxy not only serves up all-day breakfast, but it also offers salads, sandwiches, and baked goods. Everything is vegetarian but can be made vegan, and if you make your way there we strongly suggest getting the Great Galaxy — it's their specialty.
