Show Your Love For the Planet By Using These Earth Day Instagram Captions

If you've been following Green Matters' #GreenMattersGreenlight campaign this past week, you're most likely aware that Thursday, April 22 is Earth Day . And whether you intend to celebrate by teaching your children about the importance of environmentalism, taking advantage of some eco-friendly sales, or partaking in a neighborhood cleanup, you're most likely also planning honor Mother Earth via Instagram with a heartfelt caption about the importance of preserving our planet.

And if you're seeking out some much-needed inspiration for Earth Day Instagram captions, we've brainstormed a vast selection that are guaranteed to grab the attention of your followers — honestly, we've been concocting these since Earth Day 2020.

Your followers are going to love these Insta-worthy captions.

Coming up with Instagram captions isn't always easy, especially when you're preoccupied with Earth Week festivities. So as previously mentioned, we have you covered this year — whether your pic focuses on Earth's natural beauty, or if it hones in on the importance of intersectional environmentalism, there are so many ways to show your appreciation for the planet, while teaching your followers a valuable lesson.

Today (and every day) we celebrate Mother Earth.

Earth Day is celebrated in many countries around the world, but it's April 22 in the U.S.! Saving our planet would really mean the world to me. Bottoms up for Mother Earth!

Make sure to pop bottles of plant-based champagnes or wines on Earth Day — we have an ongoing list so you can do so guilt-free. "The earth has music for those who listen." — William Shakespeare

"Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, shall all be saved.” — Jane Goodall

If you're looking for an environmental children's book on Goodall, we recommend Jeanette Winter's The Watcher: Jane Goodall's Life with the Chimps! Let's clean up our act — and the planet.

We have a list of Earth Day trash cleanups nationwide you can join this year. Hey Earth, you rock.

This would perfectly accompany a photo you took on a hike.

"And I dream of the vast deserts, the forests, and all of the wilderness of our continent, wild places that we should protect as a precious heritage for our children and for our children's children. We must never forget that it is our duty to protect this environment." — Nelson Mandela Zero waste, zero guilt.

We have a guide to going zero waste for beginners, to make the transition a little less daunting! May the forest be with you.

"The ice we skate is getting pretty thin. The water's getting warm so you might as well swim. My world's on fire, how 'bout yours? — Smash Mouth

Check out our full list of songs about climate change. Hey Earth, you're hardcore.

This would be especially timely as scientists recently discovered a new layer of the Earth's core! “I really wonder what gives us the right to wreck this poor planet of ours.” ― Kurt Vonnegut