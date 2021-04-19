Trash Cleanup Volunteer Opportunities for Earth Day 2021, All Across the U.S.

These are all hosted by the NYC Parks Department.

Earth Day Volunteer Litter Clean-Up: This group trash cleanup will meet at Bay 32nd Street and Beach Channel Drive in Bayswater Park, Queens on Thursday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Earth Day Volunteer Event: Randall's Island's Park Alliance’s Horticulture and Natural Areas teams will welcome volunteers to help lay down mulching for the woodland restoration project, followed by a garden tour. Make sure to register in advance for this event, located at 10 Central Road in Randall's Island Park, Manhattan on Thursday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.