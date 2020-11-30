Where's Rodney? is the tale of a little boy named Rodney who loves the great outdoors — even though the only great outdoors he knows is his local park. But one day, he gets to go to a "real" park, and you can imagine how excited he is.

Author Carmen Bogan was inspired to write this story after working with nonprofits that provide outdoor experiences for low-income kids. The book is filled with beautiful illustrations by Floyd Cooper, who is a Coretta Scott King Award winner.