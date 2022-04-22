Devishi Jha, Harvard Student and Sustainability Entrepreneur, Shares Her Climate Activism Advice (Exclusive)

Sustainability entrepreneur Devishi Jha, now 19, remembers the moment she first learned about the climate crisis in her sixth grade classroom.

“We watched a video on what would happen if the world increased globally 6 degrees in temperature. And I left the room and cried in the bathroom,” she recalls with a laugh, during a recent interview with Green Matters. “I was terrified. It was such a raw experience, to realize that that is something that could very well happen,” she adds, referring to issues that were chronicled in the video, such as sea level rise and pollution.