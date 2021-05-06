A Year After “Nature Is Healing Memes,” the Links Between COVID and Climate Change Are Clearer Than Ever

But in May 2021, more than a year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, humans have gained a much deeper understanding of the connection between the coronavirus and the climate emergency. Many hope that governments who responded appropriately to the coronavirus and were successfully able to fend off the virus will inspire stronger governmental responses to the climate crisis as it continues to cause environmental, public health, and justice issues.

These are just a few of the key ways that the pandemic and the climate crisis are connected.