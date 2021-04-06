Oil Companies Continue to Drill, Pollute, and Endanger Native Lands — But Why?

As an environmental activist, you're likely aware that pipelines affect surrounding communities, which oftentimes, includes marginalized neighborhoods and native lands . The Dakota Access pipeline, for example, runs through the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Reservation , among other Indigenous sites across Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, the Missouri River, and the Mississippi River. Likewise, the Keystone XL pipeline slithers through native lands in Canada and the U.S. Midwest.

Since pipelines can truly decimate surrounding ecosystems and communities alike, why do oil companies continue drilling on sometimes sacred and inhabited native lands? The reason is seriously heartbreaking — and some serious changes need to be implemented.

Companies drill on native land for money.

Both oil companies and the U.S. government are highly motivated by money that comes from crude oil — despite the devastating effects fracking and drilling. Major corporations and the federal government solely have their sights set on generating revenue that comes from fossil fuels, so unfortunately, they are more than willing to endanger these Indigenous tribes, which are often located in otherwise desolate natural areas, according to the Sierra Club.

Although the Obama administration was relatively complacent in regards to protecting native lands from drilling, the former POTUS designated 1.35 million acres of Bears Ears National Monument as "protected land," safeguarding over 100,000 sites from drilling. Trump's administration, however, rolled back these protections, reducing the protection of Bear's Ears by over 85 percent and auctioning 250,000 more acres of land off for gas and oil extraction, which came with devastating results.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Similarly, in February 2019, an Enduring Resources pipeline which ran through New Mexico burst. It caused almost 59,000 gallons of oil to flow through Navajo Nation off-reservation trust land, according to The Guardian, and not only were waterways drastically affected, but it caused a massive explosion that took over an hour to extinguish.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Tso, chairman of the health, education and human services Committee of the Navajo Nation Council, attributes this type of lackadaisical attitude to mere racism and carelessness. “Oh, it’s on Indian land. Don’t worry about it," he said sarcastically, according to The Guardian. “It happened on Indian land ... So it’s trivialized. It’s of no big concern.”

Source: Getty Images