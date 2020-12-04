Climate Change Already Has a Death Toll — Here Are the Exact Numbers

The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change is an annual report that has been running since 2015, compiled by 100 experts from 35 institutions and universities such as the World Health Organization and University College London (UCL). Although CNN reported in 2019 that about 250,000 die annually from climate change-related causes , conservatively, the 2020 Lancet Report , which was released on Dec. 3, unfortunately shows the climate change death toll is continuously rising.

The latest report notes that in 2018, a total of 68,000 people in the U.S. died prematurely due to pollution, while approximately 19,000 people over 65 years of age died from heat-related deaths. And unfortunately, the numbers are still going up. Death tolls have also skyrocketed due to increased numbers of fatal bacteria in coastal waters such as Vibrio, according to CNBC, while an influx of wildfires have continued taking the lives of more and more people per year.