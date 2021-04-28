Here's How You Can Help India During the Ongoing COVID Crisis

Here's How You Can Help India During the Ongoing COVID CrisisBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Apr. 28 2021, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse in India in terms of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The South Asian country is quickly running out of supplies, numbers are spiking, and limited hospital space is preventing patients from receiving treatment, which may be due to a homegrown variant of the virus. If you're wondering how you can help India during the COVID crisis, there are a few ways to do so, which we've listed below.
Donate to American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin for oxygen concentrators.
How can you help? Some leads below.— Anirban Maitra (@Aiims1742) April 25, 2021
My med school class is sending money for O2 concentrators via American Association of Physicians of Indian origin (https://t.co/9mXbvBPdc7), which has partnered with @sewausa. The concentrators are being shipped ASAP. https://t.co/lpNsOmBWm0
India's oxygen supply is dangerously low at this moment in time, so if you're looking to help the situation, the country is seeking out oxygen concentrators. American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin is helping with various COVID relief efforts, according to CNN, and the nonprofit is currently accepting donations to provide oxygen concentrators to hospitals across India.
Support a GoFundMe page.
This morning, India reported 360,960 new cases in the previous 24 hours—the largest single-day increase in the world.— GoFundMe (@gofundme) April 28, 2021
Here's how you can send help to frontline workers & families right now: https://t.co/61wDuDipVb
Whether you're looking to support families in need, raise money for oxygen concentrators, or support food security in certain communities across the country, GoFundMe has a number of pages and causes you can donate to directly. One way or another, you'll be helping someone (or a number of people) who are currently in need of assistance, by providing them with some sort of financial aid, no matter how small.
Donate PPE via Care India or UNICEF USA.
As previously mentioned, India is dangerously low on a wide range of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the unexpected spike in COVID cases. Care India is currently accepting donations on their website to provide suits and masks to frontline workers, according to CNN.
UNICEF USA is also providing supplies such as oxygen concentrators, testing systems, PPE kits, and personal care products — the organization is currently accepting donations as well.
Donate to Sewa International for various supplies.
Sewa International is a nonprofit organization that's currently in the process of shipping 400 oxygen concentrators and other emergency medical devices to India through its Help India Defeat COVID-19 campaign, according to a press release. The organization is currently looking to raise $10 million dollars for the cause, and if you'd like to support them, the organization is accepting online donations.
"Sewa appreciates your willingness to donate for a cause that would save many lives in India," said Sandeep Khadkekar, Sewa's Vice President for Marketing and Fund Development, in a press release. "Our top priority is to procure and ship oxygen concentrators to India as soon as possible.""
Send money for food and other supplies via Feeding India.
Generally, Feeding India accepts donations for food supplies, but at this moment in time, the volunteer-based organization is asking those who can afford to do so to donate money for oxygen and other related supplies. Simply go to the website, and click "donate."
Fund sanitation kits to be distributed via Action Aid.
Action Aid is accepting donations to distribute supplies and and sanitation kits to communities across India. The organization is also providing communities with information, testing, and vaccination camps, and contacting migrants living in rural areas to ensure they are being helped.