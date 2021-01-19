COVID-19 Is Slowing Climate Progress, Report Finds

Meanwhile, with the environmental crisis continuing to spiral, marginalized communities will continue to be inundated by more diseases and natural disasters such as floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires, which are inherently caused by climate change . Basically, if global governments fail to address the pandemic and economic crisis in tandem with climate change, the vicious and never-ending cycle will continue to ravage communities worldwide.

“The immediate human and economic costs of COVID-19 are severe,” the report says. “They threaten to scale back years of progress on reducing global poverty and inequality and further damage social cohesion and global cooperation.”

The WEF says the top five risks for this year include: infectious diseases, climate action failure, weapons of mass destruction, biodiversity loss, and natural resource crises. But with COVID-19 at the forefront of our concerns, it seems as though we may continue to prolong any action against these impending risks, which could ultimately be catastrophic.

"Growing societal fragmentation – manifested through persistent and emerging risks to human health, rising unemployment, widening digital divides, and youth disillusionment – can have severe consequences in an era of compounded economic, environmental, geopolitical and technological risks," Schwab said, as per The Guardian.

Needless to say, it's vital that we tackle this from an inclusive and holistic perspective.