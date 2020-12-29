How Climate Change Hurts Coral Reefs

Earth’s oceans are warming as surely as our atmosphere is, and this global warming effect represents a serious threat to many of our marine ecosystems. Climate change is perhaps the greatest ecological problem that our species is facing, and the problem continues to affect many natural ecosystems all over the planet. So, how are coral reefs impacted by climate change ?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the surface temperature of the oceans has significantly increased during the 20th century and has continued to rise. In fact, the average rate of temperature increase between 1901 and 2015 has been 0.13 degrees Fahrenheit per decade. That may not seem like much, at least not year to year, but it can certainly make a difference to the delicate creatures that call the ocean their home.

According to NOAA Climate.gov, the ocean is one of the world’s largest solar collectors of heat. It’s vast, reflective, and completely unshielded from the sun. The deteriorating ozone layer has allowed for more solar penetration, which melts the polar ice caps and raises sea levels. But more ocean does not mean less warmth. If anything, it means that there is now more surface area for the sun to hit, and in subtropical and tropical locales, that increased heat can lead to catastrophic environmental consequences.

Corals like warm water, that much is true, but exceedingly warm waters jeopardize the health of corals. If the corals die, the diverse communities and ecosystems that live in and around them begin to break down. Corals also filter pollutants and dirt from the water, if they aren’t there to do that, water quality goes down. Worse water quality means less plankton, which means fewer fish and other creatures that might have fed on that plankton. But fewer fish also means fewer humans, because many coastal cultures depend on fishing for their nutrition and livelihood.

Rising ocean temperatures can also cause coral bleaching, which is when corals discharge algae, which causes the coral to change from its typical vibrant color scheme to plain white, according to the National Ocean Service. Coral bleaching does not actually kill corals, but it does make them (and the species that rely on coral reefs) more vulnerable to death.

